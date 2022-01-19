RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ impact driver kit includes a battery and charger for just $39

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 1/4-inch Impact Driver Kit for $39 shipped. For comparison, a 1.5Ah battery alone goes for $60 at Home Depot and this kit fetches between $49 and $65 normally, saving you at least 20%. This 1/4-inch impact driver is a must-have in any DIY kit. While I use traditional drill/drivers for actually drilling holes, when it comes to sinking screws and such, nothing holds a candle to impact drivers. Of course, you’ll also get a 1.5Ah battery as well as a charger here to have you up and going as i’soon as it arrives. Plus, the battery is compatible with the rest of the RYOBI 18V ONE+ platform of tools, giving you a jumpstart on building a solid DIY kit. Head below for more.

Just $10 scores you BLACK+DECKER’s 42-piece bit set at Amazon. this will get you up and ensures you have the bits needed for various tasks around the house. It even includes the adapter so you can easily use the bits in the impact driver since it requires one to function.

Use your new impact driver to install Amazon’s in-house bike hangers to organize your garage this winter. On sale for $15.50, you’ll save 35% here and easily keep bikes and more off the ground and suspended from the wall. After that, check out our tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the RYOBI ONE+ Impact Driver:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushed 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger. This impact driver is able to drive long deck screws or large lag screws with ease by delivering 3200 IPM along with 1800 in./lbs. of torque controlled by a variable-speed trigger that churns out 2800 max RPM. Best of all, it’s a part of the RYOBI 18V ONE+ System of over 260 cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this Impact Driver Kit includes a 1.5 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery, an 18V Charger, a screwdriver bit and socket adaptor, and an operator’s manual.

