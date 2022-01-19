SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC Card with 160MB/s speeds hits $34.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC Card for $34.49 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low that’s $0.50 under our previous mention from back in December. Supporting up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files.

Going with a lower-capacity offering in the SanDisk Extreme lineup means you can make out for less. Options start at $10 for the 32GB model and go up from there, you’ll be able to take advantage of the same 160MB/s transfer speeds outlined above. Or you could drop down the file rate to one of Samsung’s new EVO Select microSD cards, which enters at 130MB/s instead.

If you’re looking for another way to outfit your setup, SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO SSD is certainly worth a look. We just went hands-on with the brand’s popular drive, walking away quite impressed by its best-in-class experience thanks to the 2,000MB/s transfer speeds.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Designed for microSD devices such as smartphones, interchangeable-lens cameras, drones, or GoPro action cameras that can capture Full HD, 3D, and 4K video, as well as raw and burst photography, the 1TB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card from SanDisk has a capacity of 1TB, is compatible with the UHS-I bus, and features a speed class rating of V30, which guarantees minimum write speeds of 30 MB/s. If your device does not support the V30 standard, this card also supports the U3 standard, which also guarantees minimum write speeds of 30 MB/s.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!