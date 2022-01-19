Save up to $232 on iPhone 12/mini with rare cert. refurb discounts to new lows, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation iPhone models in certified refurbished condition starting at $124. Prime members score free shipping, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick amongst the deals is on iPhone 12 64GB at $572.99. Originally fetching $799, today’s offer beats our previous refurbished mention by $72 in order to mark the best price we’ve seen yet.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

One of the best additions from the latest iPhone rosters was the reintroduction of Apple’s smaller handset, which is also on sale today. Woot has also marked down the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64G in certified refurbished condition to $467.99, which normally goes for $699 for the entry-level model. This is marking a new all-time low on a refurbished model at $113 under our previous mention. Apple iPhone 12 mini delivers a more compact version of the 12 noted above, sporting the same squared-off design and A14 Bionic chip, but with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Then just make sure you shop the rest of today’s sale for other ways to get in the iPhone game for less. Starting at $123, it doesn’t matter if you’re shopping for yourself or a family member who doesn’t need the latest and greatest, there are plenty of discounted handsets all backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!