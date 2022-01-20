Amazon offers protein and supplements from $5.50: Quest cookies and bars, vitamins, more

Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a range of Quest protein snacks, supplements, and more. One standout is the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Chocolate Chip Protein cookies at $15.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price and cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $20 or more, this is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find to stock up on some tasty Quest protein cookies. They contain just 4-grams of net carbs and less than 1-gram of sugar each along with about 15-grams of protein and 9-grams of fiber. The nine essential amino acids are a nice touch as well. Head below for more.

Much like this morning’s organic superfoods Gold Box sale, you’ll find loads more in the protein and supplements event. That includes SmartyPants vitamins, Nuun energy drink mix, probiotics from Nature’s Bounty, and even Quest Nutrition Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Bars. Everything is up to 25% off with free delivery for Prime members or in orders over $25 and the deals start from just over $5.50.

While we are on the topic of health and nutrition, you’ll want to swing by our fitness deal hub for additional offers. There, you’ll find everything from smart Apple HealthKit scales and workout equipment to bicycle stands so you can ride all winter long indoors and the popular connected Echelon fitness bikes.

More on the Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies:

YOU DESERVE A COOKIE: The Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies provide you with a sweet, soft & chewy cookie with 15g protein, 4g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar

UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide you with 9 essential amino acids

FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies have 9g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.State of Readiness: Ready to Eat

