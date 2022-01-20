Rare deals on popular FGO Organic tea, more from $7.50: Hibiscus tea, cacao, chia, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FGOOrganics (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 40% off its popular FGO organic tea and superfoods products. One standout is the 100-pack of FGO Organic Hibiscus Tea Bags for $11.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly up to $20, this is at least 40% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and a great time to stock up for 2022. We don’t see these popular options go on sale very often. Filled with “premium” hibiscus from Egypt, you’re getting 100 eco-conscious tea bags here that are non-GMO and certified USDA organic. Head below for even more.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s FGO Organic deals for additional flavors and other super foods including chia seeds, cacao powder, hemp hearts, and much more. The deals start from just over $7.50 when you opt for Subscribe & Save (as detailed above) with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board.

And while we are talking about supporting your 2022 health regimen, you’ll want to pop over to this deal on the Wyze Apple Health Smart Scale S. Now down at $20.50 Prime shipped, this one can help to monitor your progress and give you insights on where you’ll want to improve, plus more. Just be sure to dive into our ongoing Echelon connected fitness bike deals as well.

More on the FGO Organic Hibiscus Tea Bags:

HIBISCUS TEA BAGS – 100 Tea Bags filled with premium hibiscus from Egypt.

ORGANIC HIBISCUS TEA – The tea is filled into tea bags and packed into foil-lined kraft bags in California

100 ECO-CONSCIOUS TEA BAGS – Our premium tea bags are constructed of Abacá Hemp Fiber Paper. They are free of dyes, adhesive, glue and chlorine bleach. No staples, strings, bags or extra waste – just delicious tea!

CERTIFIED USDA ORGANIC & NON-GMO – All our products are certified USDA Organic and certified Non-GMO. Look for the USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project seals on our products!

