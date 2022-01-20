Ride your bike inside this winter, BalanceFrom’s magnetic stand now $35 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is now offering the BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Exercise Stand for $34.99 shipped. Originally $100, it has more recently gone for closer to $55 and as much as $120 at Amazon with today’s deal being a match of the all-time low there. This model is currently listed at $70 via Walmart, for comparison. It is a particularly great way to put your bike to use while the snow is blocking your path and it is freezing cold outside, not to mention being an affordable alternative to stationary bikes. This models sports a magnetic stand for your standard issue 2-wheel rider that can easily transform it into a stationary solution and includes a front wheel riser block alongside eight levels of resistance. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a simple place to store your bikes for the winter, Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks are an affordable way to do so. The 2-pack sells for just over $18 Prime shipped right now (within few bucks of our previous deal price) and is a great way to get them up off the ground to free up space and neatly stow them for either the winter or in between stationary rides.

While we are on the subject, we are now tracking even deeper deals on the popular connected Echelon fitness bikes. Now available with up to $199 in savings, there’s no telling how much these things will cost later in the year when you finally decide to grab one. So swing by our coverage right here for a closer look at the deals.

More on the BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Exercise Stand:

Works on any surface: Simulates real cycling feel, rubber feet will prevent scratching wood floor. Built with a wide base and low stance for unshakable balance. Max load 330 lbs.

Easy to install and release: Install process is easy. Quick release clamp helps clamps your rear wheel tightly. It also helps to take the bike down much easier than other bike trainers

8 resistance settings: 8 levels, magnetic resistances meet your specific needs about resistance & speed; handle bar mounted resistance controller easily lets you adjust resistance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!