Score Birkenstock sandals from $38 shipped during Woot’s Flash Sale

Today only, Woot is offering Birkenstock Sandals from $37.99 during its Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. One of our top picks from this sale is the Gizeh Thong Sandals in Birko-Flor that are priced from $38. These sandals are available in three color options and can be worn by both men or women alike. This style was originally priced at $50 and the material is waterproof, which is great for spring and summer weather. The base is also cushioned for added comfort and the outsole features a ridgid design that promotes traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off its best-sellers with deals from $7.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

