Wyze Apple Health Smart Scale S with heart rate tracking drops to $20.50 Prime shipped

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Scale S for $20.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $27 on Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there. While you will find this model going for $19 direct from Wyze, the shipping brings the total to nearly $30 there. Designed to work alongside Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, this one tracks body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage, and your heart rate. It provides a 3.5-inch display, companion app tracking, eight user profiles, and it will even support your furry friends with pet mode. Head below for more details.

For something even more affordable, check out the Etekcity smart scale instead. This one comes in at under $17 Prime shipped on Amazon and is among the more popular options out there. It doesn’t look quite as elegant if you ask me, but it will still provide much of the same measurements with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit support in tow.

Speaking of your health routine, Amazon is offering a solid 30% off a range of the made in the USA GOLI vitamins and supplements today. You’ll find everything from Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies and Ashwagandha supplements to Supergreen offerings, and much more in today’s Gold Box post. The deals start from $10 Prime shipped with everything neatly broken down for you right here. Just be sure to swing by our sports and fitness deal hub for additional discounts to upgrade the home gym and more.

More on the Wyze Smart Scale S:

WHOLE BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS – Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale S also measures body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a complete picture of your health. 【30-day Money Back Guarantee.】

BABY/PET SCALES – Weigh your children, cat, dog, package, or your kid’s absurdly heavy backpack with smart baby/pet mode. You can easily measure and follow your child’s weight without calculation.

