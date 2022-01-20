Get 1-year of easy password management with LastPass Premium for $25 (Reg. $36)

The most secure passwords are usually the hardest to remember. With LastPass Premium, you can store an unlimited number of rock-solid passwords — and access them securely on any device. Right now, you can get a year-long subscription for only $24.99 (Reg. $36) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Ask ten cybersecurity experts for their top advice, and you will probably get the same answer: use a password manager. This is because a good app can remember way more complex passwords than any human brain.

It would be no exaggeration to say that LastPass is one of the best password managers ever made. Rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars by TechRadar and Tom’s Guide, this service makes it super easy to store all your login details.

LastPass is available on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. After you install the app or extension, your passwords for every online account are saved automatically when you log in. When you later revisit the same site, LastPass lets you sign in almost instantly on any device.

With LastPass Premium, you can also securely share your passwords with friends and family (ideal for Netflix) and create accounts with the secure password generator. The app even monitors the dark web, looking for any sign that your passwords have been compromised.

You would normally pay $36 a year for Premium service, but the subscription is now only $24.99 with this deal.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!