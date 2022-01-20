Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with wireless charging case now $80 off via Amazon at $90

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $170, like they currently fetch at Best Buy, this is up to $80 or 47% in savings, and the lowest price we can find. It is also $20 below the price we tracked during Prime Day 2021. Sporting AKG-tuned 12mm drivers with “enhanced bass tone,” today’s deal brings “studio-quality sound” to your mobile setup. Alongside up to 29-hours of playback via the wireless charging-ready case, these earbuds deliver active noise cancellation to block out distracting environmental sounds when traveling, enjoying some audio books and music, working out, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Best Buy customers and you can learn even more in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

For something even more affordable in the true wireless category, Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 Mini Earbuds are a great option. They come in at $40 or less and bring even longer playtime before they need to get juiced back up. They don’t have the AKG-tuned audio or the wireless charging case, but they will also save you a small fortune.

For more options, you’ll want to swing by our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds out there. It just went live at the tail end of last year, offering up some deep insights on the best models available to find out which one suits your needs best. Browse through everything right here.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

Sound That Rocks: The Akg-Tuned 12Mm Speaker And Enhanced Bass Tone Play Everything In Studio-Quality Sound. An Open Design Creates A Live Listening Environment, Suiting Those Who Prefer A Natural, Spacious Sound

New Style. New Sound: Equal Parts Earbuds And Ear Bling, Galaxy Buds Live Come In 3 Colors You’Ll Want To Rock All Day

Turn Down Distractions: Turn On Active Noise Cancellation To Block Out Background Noise On An Airplane, Train Or Bus.

