Sierra Winter Clearance Event takes up to 70% off Carhartt, North Face, Marmot, more

-
FashionSierra
70% off from $5

The Sierra Winter Clearance Event takes up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Carhartt, Marmot, Gerry, Spyder, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more with code SHIP89 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the North Face Barr Lake Jacket that’s currently marked down to $75 and originally sold for $150. This jacket is completely waterproof and it’s infused with stretch for added comfort. It has large zippered pockets to store essentials and it has an attached hood to help keep you dry too. This is a perfect jacket for spring and it pairs nicely with athletic or casual wear. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

