Add a 2-pack of 1,200-lumen outdoor solar floodlights to your yard for $26 (Reg. $50)

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 1,200-lumen Outdoor Solar LED Floodlights for $25.99 shipped with the code YWEMNH6C at checkout. Down from $50, this saves $24 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. You’ll find that this solar panel delivers 1,200-lumens of brightness to your patio or yard anywhere that you mount it. This is thanks to the built-in solar panel, you won’t have to run wires to this light or change batteries once it’s installed. However, should the sun go away for a few days in a row, you’ll find a USB port so that way you can plug it in and recharge at any time.

Pick up a 2-pack of traditional solar lights for $19 at Amazon. While the seller doesn’t list the lumens rating, reviews seem to point to the lights being fairly bright for their size. So, do keep in mind that there’s no measurable standard to know exactly how bright they’ll be. But, if you have an area of your yard that just needs any amount of light, these solar offerings will do great for a few bucks less than today’s lead deal.

For upgrading the inside of your home, consider picking up a 4-pack of Philips Hue bulbs paired with a hub for just $60 right now. That’s a full 50% off and is a rare savings of this much. Not only that, but it also marks a ne all-time low that we’ve tracked, showcasing just how great of a deal it is.

More on JESLED’s Solar Floodlights:

Designed with high power 90 LED beads and energy management chip, solar powered light provide excellent illumination, which is far brighter than other similar lamps. solar panel absorbs and converts the sun rays into electricity and stores in the 2600mAh rechargeable battery.This outside solar wall light is able to run 4-5 nights in rainy day.Perfect for using on front door, back yard, driveway, pathway, etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!