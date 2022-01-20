Philips Hue’s White Ambiance starter set has 4 HomeKit bulbs and bridge for $60 (Save 50%)

Philips Hue is currently offering its White Ambiance Smart 4-Bulb HomeKit Starter Set for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low. Including everything you need to get started with the popular Philips Hue ecosystem, this starter kit packs four white LED smart bulbs. On top of just being dimmable, each of these White Ambience bulbs have adjustable lighting temperatures for cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night. That’s alongside the HomeKit-enabled bridge, which allows the entire package to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant right out of the box. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an even more entry-level way to see what Philips Hue brings to the smart home table, its newest A19 LED Smart Bulb sells for just $10. This one pairs over Bluetooth as well as Zigbee for adding on a hub later down the road, and outputs a dimmable white light. So if you’re looking to just grab a bulb or two, this will let you make out for less than the lead deal, even if the value isn’t quite as good.

Now I hear you, having color lighting is a must. If that kind of flair is more your speed, we’re tracking a notable discount on the Hue Color Ambiance Smart Bulb at $30 right now. This one packs the same dual connectivity as the more affordable alternatve detailed above, but with full RGB lighting capabilities and 33% in savings.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Enjoy relaxing and energizing scenes or create your own routines right out of the box with the Hue White ambiance starter kit. Includes Hue Bridge, 4 standard E26 smart bulbs that offer the full spectrum of white light, from cool to warm

