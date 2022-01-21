Alienware’s 12-core Ryzen 9/RX 6800XT ships with 32GB RAM and 4TB storage at $350 off

Amazon is offering the Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop with 3GHz Ryzen 9/32GB/2TB/2TB/RX 6800XT for $2,549.99 shipped. This model normally retails for $2,900, and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $2,430 on Black Friday. Designed to deliver a solid gaming experience as soon as it arrives, this desktop packs the 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900 alongside the Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card. Paired with 32GB of HyperX DDR4 RAM alongside 2TB NVMe SSD with 2TB of spinning hard drive storage, Alienware’s gaming PC is ready to handle anything you throw at it. On top of all that, the Aurora R10 also features liquid cooling and a 1000W power supply so there’s plenty of headroom for overclocking and upgrading in the future. Check out more on the 6800XT in our announcement coverage then head below for additional deals from $1,450.

Update 1/21 @ 8:10 AM: Amazon is now offering the 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop with 5.1GHz i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,699.99 shipped. That’s a $400 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Master Gaming PC with 2.6GHz i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,449.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,700 list price. While not quite as specced out as today’s lead deal, this desktop is perfect for those who are just getting started in PC gaming. The RTX 3060 Ti is more than powerful enough to handle moderate 1440p gaming with many titles hitting 120+ FPS on high settings. Plus, it can be upgraded in the future if you need more power with a new graphics card or updated processor.

Not ready to dive into PC gaming? Microsoft’s latest Xbox Series S is currently on sale for $280. Not only is it hard to find this console in stock period, but it’s extremely notable to see it offered at a discount. So, if you’re looking to enter the world of 1080p 120Hz gaming before taking the dive into something as expensive as the desktops above, the Series S is a great place to start.

More on the Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktops:

High-Performance CPU Liquid Cooling and 1000W Power Supply.

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop was designed to empower gamers seeking computer and graphics horsepower with 12-core AMD Ryzen processors

Power through your favorite games or edit your favorite maps seamlessly with 32GB 3466Mhz XMP overclockable DDR4 memory

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!