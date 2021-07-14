Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more

Razer just announced that its lineup of Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base laptops will be receiving the 11th Generation Intel upgrade. With this, you’ll find the “most powerful” processor ever offered in a Razer laptop boasting eight cores and 16 threads. You’ll find up to the i9-11900H processor and NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 graphics card here, which deliver plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it. What else has changed? Let’s take a closer look.

The 8-core 16-thread i9 CPU is the “most powerful Intel processor ever” in a Razer laptop

After announcing its Ryzen 9 laptop at E3, Razer wanted to ensure that the rest of its lineup got the attention it deserves. That comes with including the 8-core, 16-thread i9-11900H processor with a max turbo boost of 4.9GHz in the Blade 17. Paired with an RTX 3080 graphics card and up to a 360Hz display, you’ll find that it’s built to handle anything you throw at it, whether that’s gaming or content creation.

“The inclusion of the Intel® Core i9-11900H processor marks a milestone in the Razer Blade line, ushering in break-neck speeds and world-class features,” says Serhan Ceran, Director of Enthusiast Laptops at Intel. “Our latest mobile CPU for enthusiasts, matched with the exceptional quality of the Blade 17, creates a user experience sure to impress due in part to its power efficiency and performance.”

Built for work and play

While many companies are skimping out on including a webcam with their latest gaming laptops, Razer didn’t want to take such shortcuts. Included on the Blade 17 is a 1080p webcam, which provides “true clarity for any need.” Even Apple still uses a 720p webcam on its entire MacBook lineup, including the high-end 16-inch Pro model. As many people still work from home or even just want to video call family, it’s nice to have a quality webcam built into the laptop that you can use. Flanking the lens is four microphones that allow your friends, family, or coworkers to easily hear you on a call. Of course, there’s also upward-firing speakers and THX Spatial Audio for “dynamic sound that adds to the realism of any gaming or entertainment experience.”

Razer’s Blade 15 Base also gets 11th Gen INtel upgrade

Not to be outdone, the Blade 15 Base is also being upgraded to the 11th Gen Intel lineup with the i7-11800H in tow. While not quite as powerful as the i9 in the Blade 17 above, you’re still scoring plenty of processor for most gaming and content creation tasks. Plus, with up to the RTX 3070 GPU, you’ll find that it handles those tasks quite well.

Thunderbolt 4 offers charging + data over a single cable

Both the Blade 15 Base and Blade 17 are getting updated with Thunderbolt 4, as well, since that’s built into the 11th Gen Intel lineup. All SSDs are also now PCIe 4.0 too, given that it’s now part of Intel’s latest chipset. This offers more bandwidth throughput ability for your tasks, and the SSD upgrade specifically is awesome for those working with larger video files as you’ll find transfer speeds up to 8GB/s, which blows away previous-generation technology.

Pricing and availability

The Razer Blade 17 will start at $2,399.99, and the Blade 15 Base begins at $1,799.99. Both are available to pre-order from Razer’s website now.

