Muscle Milk and Vega plant-based protein up to 33% off at Amazon with deals from $18

Amazon is now offering the 2.47-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Chocolate Protein Powder for $19.10 with free shipping for Prime embers or in orders over $25. But opting for Subscribe & Save on the listing page brings the total down to $18.15, just remember to cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $27, this is nearly 33% off the going rate and the best price we can find. If this is your protein of choice or you’re looking to give it a shot, now’s a good time to stock up. Alongside 20 vitamins and minerals, it contains 32 grams of protein per serving alongside 2 grams of fiber and a series of essential amino acids. Head below for more Muscle Milk deals and some Vega vegan protein discounts.
More protein deals:
- Muscle Milk 5-lbs. Protein Powder from $36.50 (Reg. $48)
- Muscle Milk 2.54-lbs. Pro Chocolate Protein $22 (Reg. $28+)
- Vega 1.7-lbs. Vanilla Protein and Greens $23.50 (Reg. $45+)
- Vega 1.7-lbs. Chocolate Protein and Greens $28.50 (Reg. $32+)
- Vega 1.5-lbs. Vanilla Meal Replacement $38.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Vega Sport 4.1-lbs. Plant Based Protein $65 (Reg. $90)
- And even more…
We are also still tracking some great deals on protein snacks from Quest alongside a host of superfoods and more at up to 25% off and deals starting from $5.50 right here.
More on the Muscle Milk Protein:
- Contains one 2.47 lb cannister (about 16 servings) of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary.
- 32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass.
- Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone.
