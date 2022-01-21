Nike’s Workout Gear Event takes up to 40% off styles to boost your training: Dri-FIT, more

Nike drops a new sale just before the weekend offering up to 40% off select workout gear. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find best-selling running shoes, Dri-FIT apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more to get the best out of your 2022 workouts. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are lightweight, flexible, cushioned, and can be worn on indoor or outdoor runs. This style was also made to create less distractions while running including a slimmer heel collar and tongue to help reduce bulk without compromising comfort. You can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

