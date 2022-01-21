Razer’s Kraken X Ultralight gaming headset plummets to Amazon low at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $50 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon only once before. Designed to provide a solid experience for budget gamers, this headset delivers 7.1-channel virtual surround sound and positional audio thanks to custom-tuned 40mm drivers and computer-side software. This is also the lightest Kraken headset ever at 250g for all-day comfort. Plus, inline audio controls allow you to change the volume and mute/unmute the bendable noise-cancelling microphone with ease. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up this gaming headset instead of today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not from Razer and will likely be heavier overall. But, at just $17 on Amazon it’s a full $13 below the Kraken X above and should still deliver a solid experience. Just keep in mind that surround sound or positional audio might not be of the same caliber as you’ll find above.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking three different gaming PCs on sale right now. Pricing starts at $1,450 and you’ll find two desktops and a laptop discounted. With both budget-friendly and high-end setups on sale, there’s plenty to explore here.

More on the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Headset:

Immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio: Outfitted with custom-tuned 40 mm drivers, capable of software-enabled surround sound when used for PC gaming only (download code slip inside the box)

Designed for All-Day Comfort: The lightest Kraken headset ever at 250 grams, around 40% lighter than the competition

Bendable Noise Cancelling Microphone: A cardioid mic reduces background and ambient noises for crystal-clear communication

