Samsung’s T7 Touch ID Portable 1,050MB/s SSD hits one of its best prices at $140 (Reg. $190+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Regularly up to $190 at Best Buy where it is now matching Amazon’s listing, this is up to $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also the lowest price we have tracked on the 1TB variant at Amazon that originally released at $230. A great option for your EDC or at-home storage needs, it provides a novel fingerprint-based security system you won’t find on its direct competitors. Alongside the shock-resistant design with up to 6-foot drop protection, it can move your data around at up to 1,050MB/s and also includes a large top-mounted LED indicator. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

While you could score the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for slightly less at $134, with the same transfer speeds, there are even more affordable options out there. The Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD drops the speed down to 540MB/s but also comes in at $99 shipped and makes for a solid lower-cost alternative if you’re not in a rush.

We also just had a chance to go hands-on with SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO Portable for review. Easily one of the best options on the market, it can reach speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and, even more importantly for most users, features a metal frame that doubles as a heatsink for a more reliable experience in harsh conditions or during longer transfers. You can get all of the details on this one right here.

More on the Samsung T7 Touch SSD:

Add this black 1TB Samsung T7 portable SSD to your mobile office setup and enjoy high-speed transfers. AES 256-bit hardware encryption helps you secure confidential documents through a password or fingerprint, while the 1TB capacity offers ample file storage space. This Samsung T7 portable SSD has write speeds of up to 1000MB/sec. for moving large files swiftly, and the metal body protects sensitive parts against daily drops and knocks. Transfer in a flash, secure with a touch whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!