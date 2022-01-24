Google Nest Hub Max is $10 below Black Friday following $60 discount to $169

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Hub Max for $169 shipped. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer is not only $10 below the Black Friday discount, but beats our previous mention by $20 and marks one of the best prices to date. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review, and you can head below for more.

While not as good of a value from the deal perspective, you can make out for less cash by upgrading your Google Assistant setup with the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen instead. This offering drops down to a 7-inch screen and ditches some of the higher-end features noted above at the $100 price point. Though it does arrive with the new addition of Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight.

To kickstart the week, you’ll find all of the other ongoing deals on gear to upgrade other aspects of your Assistant setup in our smart home guide. Ranging from smart plugs to connected security cameras and more, you’ll want to dive into everything right here for all of the ways to save.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

