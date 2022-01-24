Amazon’s Columbia Flash Sale takes up to 50% off gear for the whole family

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off select Columbia great for the whole family. Prices are as marked. A standout from this stale is the men’s Stuart Island Interchange Jacket that’s marked down from $175 shipped and originally sold for $250. This jacket is an Amazon all-time low and it’s available in three color options. It’s a really nice option for winter weather due to its insulated design and water-resistant exterior. One of the best features about this jacket is that it’s actually a two-in-one design with an exterior layer that unzips into a packable lightweight style. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks from Columbia include:

Columbia Stuart Island Interchange Jacket features:

  • Our next evolution of thermal-reflective warmth. A new expanded pattern of gold dots reflects more of your body heat delivering instant warmth without compromising breathability
  • Our proprietary technology provides air-permeable protection that’s waterproof and breathable, keeping mother nature’s elements out, at the same time allowing the inside to breathe, keeping you dry and comfortable no matter the conditions
  • A versatile winter jacket built to perform in cold-weather conditions. Its waterproof-breathable shell, features synthetic insulation and a thermal-reflective lining – keeping the cold wet out and the dry warmth in

