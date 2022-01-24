asics Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $5

The asics Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Kick up your workout routine for the new year with fresh running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. OneASICS Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Verablast Mx Running Shoes that are available in sizing for men and women alike. These shoes are currently marked down to $52 and originally were priced at $70. It’s available in six color options and the lightweight design is great for running or training alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from asics customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Columbia Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off gear for the whole family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!