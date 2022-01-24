Cuisinart 1-day kitchen event from $10: AirFryer toaster oven 50% off, mixers, bakeware, more

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on a range of Cuisinart kitchen gear starting from $10. One standout is the Cuisinart AFR-25 AirFryer Toaster Oven at $49.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 in new condition at Amazon, this is a solid 50% price drop at about $30 under the typical sale price and the lowest we can find. Featuring a brushed stainless steel exterior, it can carry up to 2.5-pounds of air fried food as well as the ability to handle quick baking jobs and the like. Adjustable timer and temperature settings are joined by the included non-stick basket and a handy viewing window. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Walmart customers and includes a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s Woot Cuisinart sale right here for a slew of other kitchen gadgets and accessories starting from $10. There’s everything from waffle makers and mixers to knife block sets and cookware on sale as well as a host of bakeware pans, all at some of the best prices we can find. Browse through everything right here.

But if it’s the smart home gear you’re after at the moment, swing by our dedicated guide for all of the best offers available right now. We are still tracking a series of notable offers on the HomeKit-ready meross gear including everything from mini smart plugs to color bulbs and light switches starting from $7.50 a pop. You’ll find all of those in our previous coverage.

More on the Cuisinart AFR-25 AirFryer Toaster Oven:

Specially engineered motor fan and heater deliver powerful airflow and high heat for perfectly fried results; quiet operation- optimal performance with minimal noise

Compact design, large capacity- fits easily on any kitchen countertop and air fries up to 2. 5 lb. Of food; adjustable time (0 to 60 minutes) and temperature (warm to 450ºf) endless meal possibilities

Viewing window to monitor progress as food cooks

Includes: air fry basket and baking pan/drip tray

