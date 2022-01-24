Cuisinart 1-day kitchen event from $10: AirFryer toaster oven 50% off, mixers, bakeware, more

-
Home GoodswootCuisinart
50% off From $10

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on a range of Cuisinart kitchen gear starting from $10. One standout is the Cuisinart AFR-25 AirFryer Toaster Oven at $49.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 in new condition at Amazon, this is a solid 50% price drop at about $30 under the typical sale price and the lowest we can find. Featuring a brushed stainless steel exterior, it can carry up to 2.5-pounds of air fried food as well as the ability to handle quick baking jobs and the like. Adjustable timer and temperature settings are joined by the included non-stick basket and a handy viewing window. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Walmart customers and includes a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below. 

You’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s Woot Cuisinart sale right here for a slew of other kitchen gadgets and accessories starting from $10. There’s everything from waffle makers and mixers to knife block sets and cookware on sale as well as a host of bakeware pans, all at some of the best prices we can find. Browse through everything right here

But if it’s the smart home gear you’re after at the moment, swing by our dedicated guide for all of the best offers available right now. We are still tracking a series of notable offers on the HomeKit-ready meross gear including everything from mini smart plugs to color bulbs and light switches starting from $7.50 a pop. You’ll find all of those in our previous coverage

More on the Cuisinart AFR-25 AirFryer Toaster Oven:

  • Specially engineered motor fan and heater deliver powerful airflow and high heat for perfectly fried results; quiet operation- optimal performance with minimal noise
  • Compact design, large capacity- fits easily on any kitchen countertop and air fries up to 2. 5 lb. Of food; adjustable time (0 to 60 minutes) and temperature (warm to 450ºf) endless meal possibilities
  • Viewing window to monitor progress as food cooks
  • Includes: air fry basket and baking pan/drip tray

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring a 5.5-qt. oven- and stovetop-ready Cuisinart cast...
Insignia’s highly-rated 10-qt. air fryer rotisser...
OtterBox’s regularly $70 steel Growler keeps drin...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
GOLABS’ portable power station offers 60W PD and 160W...
Prep for spring with this Greenworks Pro 80V 26-in. hed...
Stock up on Dove body wash at nearly 30% off via Amazon...
Add Upright’s latest smart Posture Trainer to you...
Load more...
Show More Comments