meross smart HomeKit gear: Mini plugs from $7.50 each, 2-pack color light bulbs $22, more

Milesi Home (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of 2-pack meross HomeKit Smart Plug Minis for $20.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the $2 on-page coupon. Regularly closer to $26, this is 23% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked in several months on this 2-pack, and the best we can find. We are also tracking the 4-pack down at $31 shipped, or roughly $7.75 per plug, down from the regular $39 price tag. Also compatible with Alexa gear, Google Assistant/Nest Hub, and the SmartThings ecosystem, these HomeKit plugs bring smartphone and Siri voice control over just about anything plugged in to them. You can also create schedules to save on energy bills and you can stack two of them in a standard wall outlet. More meross deals below from $22.

More meross HomeKit smart gear deals:

Along with this deal on Philips Hue’s White Ambiance starter set, we are also tracking s series of solid offers on the popular Nanoleaf gear. The brand recently launched a commemorative clearance sale with up to 50% in savings on its HomeKit Light Panels and other accessories. You can browse through our break down of the sale and how to save big on its sought-after gear.

More on the meross HomeKit Smart Plug Mini:

Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, or an iPad. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

