Don’t pay a fortune for dog food and treats, Amazon’s are now 40% off from $4.50

Amazon has now launched another notable sale on its in-house Wag and Wonder Bound dog food and treats. A great way to save a fortune all year round anyway, we are now tracking up to 40% off a range of products, including hip and joint supplements with prices starting from $4.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the sale and our feature piece for more details on the Amazon Wag brand. 

Amazon Wag and Wonder Bound deals:

We are also still tracking some major price drops on the iRobot Roomba vacuums to pick up all that pet hair so you don’t have to. The deals are starting from $149 and span a broad range of the brand’s lineup. You can check out all of those offers right here, some of which are even lower than our initial mentions. 

More on the Wag Dry Dog Food:

  • Real Meat First: American Beef is the #1 ingredient; protein helps keep your dog at his bounding best
  • NO ADDED GRAIN, corn, or wheat; no added artificial colors, flavors, or chemical preservatives
  • Made in a family owned-facility in California, USA
  • GRADUAL TRANSITIONING is important to help avoid dietary upsets. Please see instructions below or on the bag

