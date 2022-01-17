iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ smart robo vac sees $251 discount to new low, more from $149

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum for $849 shipped. Normally fetching $1,100, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $251 off and $50 below our previous holiday mention. Living up to its status as iRobot’s flagship robotic vacuum, the Roomba S9+ delivers its signature 3-stage cleaning system for tackling everything from routine cleaning to pet hair. The 120-minute runtime pairs with smart mapping to make the most of each cleaning session, and there’s also an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” Not to mention, the included dirt disposal unit means you don’t have to empty the Roomba s9+ vacuum’s dustbin as often. Alexa control rounds out the package alongside a companion smartphone app.

If you’d prefer to go with one of iRobot’s latest releases instead of its greatest model, we’re tracking a new all-time low on the Roomba j7+ right now, too. Currently marked down to $599 at Amazon, you’re looking at $251 in savings from the usual $850 price tag in order to mark the best price yet that’s $100 below our previous mention.

Centered around its new advanced iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence which allows the robotic vacuum to automatically begin cleaning when you leave the house and finish up before you even return. Not to mention, Alexa and Assistant support. iRobot rounds out the package by pairing the Roomba j7+ with a self-emptying dock to ensure you aren’t having to clean out the internal dustbin after every cleaning session. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

There’s also some lower-end iRobot models on sale today, as well. Here’s a full breakdown of the additional discounts:

Though you could always just handle the chores yourself, as these ongoing Anker eufy cordless stick vacuum discounts are still up for grabs from $140.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

