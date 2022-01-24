Eddie Bauer’s End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off + extra 50% off clearance

The Eddie Bauer End of Season Sale offers up to 60% off your purchase. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 50% off all clearance when you apply promo code WINTER50 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Superior Down Parka Jacket that’s currently marked down to $244 and originally sold for $349. It’s available in six color options and features a waterproof design that’s great for winter weather. The down material promotes warmth and it has an array of pockets to store all of your essentials. With over 900 reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!