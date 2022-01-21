Under Armour adds new markdowns up to 50% off: Running shoes, outerwear, more

The Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale continues and offers up to 50% off new markdowns that were just added. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Storm SweaterFleece 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently priced at $30. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $65 and is a perfect layering option during cold weather. This pullover is available in three color options and pairs perfectly with shorts, jeans, joggers, running tights, and more. The material is infused with stretch which is great for workouts as well as highly breathable. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

