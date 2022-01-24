Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks see rare discounts from $183

Amazon now offers the Level Lock Touch Edition HomeKit Smart Lock for $279.60 shipped. Typically fetching $329, you’re looking at $49 in savings alongside a match of our previous mention for the second-best price yet. With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the added touch features noted above can also save even more on the standard Level Lock at $198.80. This model is down $50 from its usual $249 price tag in order to beat our previous mention by $13. Other than that one omission, you’re looking at much of the same feature set as above on top of its stylish and compact design.

If you’d prefer to go with more affordable, yet equally-stylish offering for the front door, Level Bolt is also on sale today, too. While not as steep of a discount as its flagship offerings, this one provides similar HomeKit functionality as the lead deal, just with a unique invisible design that hides within the door itself at $183. Alongside the aforementioned Siri support, there’s also integration with Ring, the smartphone app, and using an old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

