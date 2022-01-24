LG’s XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker falls to 1-year low at $67 (Reg. $79)

-
Reg. $79 $67

Amazon is offering the LG XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker PL5 for $66.99 shipped. This speaker normally goes for $79 at Amazon, is on sale for $70 at Best Buy right now, and today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, this discount is the best we’ve seen in over 12 months, only being beaten by a fall to $50 back in 2020. Backed by Meridian Technology, this speaker offers “premium audio with deep, rich, powerful bass and crisp, clear vocals.” The bass comes from dual passive radiators that use air pressure to help with more punchy lows in a smaller space. The flashing LED lights sync to the beat of your music for fun anywhere you go, and an 18-hour battery life allows this speaker to last all day with you. Plus, it’s IPX5 water-resistant to play tunes even in the rain or at the beach, and you can link up to 100 speakers for an even bigger party. Head below for more.

The OontZ Angle Solo is great for those on tighter budgets. Coming in at just $19 on Amazon, you’ll save quite a bit over today’s lead deal. It’s also IPX5 water-resistant and has a 10-hour battery, so it’ll withstand similar outdoor elements to today’s lead deal but not last nearly as long as a single charge. Plus, the smaller design means that it won’t be nearly as loud as the XBOOM and it also can’t hook up to 100 other speakers for a larger sound stage, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that Amazon is offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro on sale for $69 off right now. Down to $180, these earbuds are among the best available for Apple users and even come with the MagSafe charging case. There are other discounts available in the sale too with prices from $100, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

More on the LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Experience the Sound of Excellence. Hear premium audio with deep, rich, powerful bass and crisp, clear vocals.
  • Feel Bigger Beats. Dual passive radiators use air pressure to create more bass in a limited space.
  • Sound You Can See. Flashing LED lights sync to the beat of your music. Choose the colors that suit your mood.

