Apple’s new AirPods Pro with MagSafe case at $69 off is as nice as it gets, more from $100

Amazon is now offering the recently-refreshed Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179.99 shipped. Marking the best we’ve seen since Black Friday price cuts, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $5 and gives you a chance to save $69 on the recent releases. Over at Woot, you can score a pair without the MagSafe case in certified refurbished condition from $139.99.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today for those who want a more entry-level way to enjoy a pair of true wireless Apple buds, Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $99.99. Typically fetching $159, today’s offer is delivering a match of the Black Friday price at Amazon while marking one of the best discounts to date. For comparison, we did see it sell for $10 less earlier this holiday season. Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Or if you’re looking to step up to the flagship listening experience from Apple, right now we’re tracking a $100 discount on AirPods Max. Delivering best-in-class ANC, Spatial Audio, and more, you can bring home the headphones for $449.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!