Save $160 on Ninja’s 16-piece Foodi Cookware Set (Amazon all-time low) + more from $90

Amazon is now offering 30% off a series of Ninja cookware. A real standout deal from he offerings is the Ninja Foodi 16-Piece NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized Cookware Set for $369.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is $160 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. Just for reference, the 13-piece set goes for $430 at Bed Bath and Beyond. This is the perfect time to completely refresh your home cookware with a premium set at $160 off. It includes all of the pots and pans you’ll need along with a dishwater-safe design that’s compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic, and induction stovetops. You’ll also find cast solid stainless steel handles that can go right in the oven (up to 500-degrees) as well as a PFOA-, PFAS-, cadmium-, and lead-free design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 customers at Bed Bath and Beyond. Head below for more Ninja deals from $90.

If the Ninja branding and quality isn’t overly important to you here, there are far more affordable options. This GreenLife Soft Grip Diamond Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Set comes in at just $74 shipped right now and, while not quite as extensive in the pots and pans department, it does include some cooking utensils in the package.

Today’s Amazon Ninja sale is packed full of smaller cookware sets as well as blenders, multi-cookers, and a solid $70 in savings on the Foodi indoor smart grill. You can browse through all of these offers right here.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more including this morning’s Cuisinart event.

More on the Ninja Foodi 16-Piece Cookware Set:

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware will NEVER stick, chip, or flake. The difference is in the degrees. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature 30,000°F. Traditional nonstick cookware is created at a max temperature 900°F, so they can rapidly lose nonstick.

NeverStick Technology ensures the durable, textured Ninja exclusive nonstick coating is metal-utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day without sticking. Shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior is stronger than stainless steel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!