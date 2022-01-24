Sony noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones drop 50% to $128 on Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box Daily Deals, Amazon offers the Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control in Blue or black for $128 shipped. That’s $121 off its normal price and lowest price we’ve seen by $10. These headphones tick off all the boxes and include ultra lightweight design, one touch or Alexa or Google Voice voice control and comes with compact case.
About Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling headphones
- Dual Noise Cancelling for intense music
- EXTRA BASS for impressively deep, punchy sound
- Listen all day, charge in minutes
- Easier, clearer hands-free calling
- Switch effortlessly between devices
- Control at your fingertips
- Your sound, just how you like it with Sony │ Headphones Connect app
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!