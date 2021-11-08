Sony Noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones drop $111 to $138 on Gold Box

Today only as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon offers the Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset with Microphone and Alexa Voice Control in Blue for $138 shipped. That’s $111 off its normal price and its first real drop we’ve seen. These headphones tick off all the boxes and include ultra lightweight design, one touch or Alexa or Google Voice voice control and comes with compact case.

About Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling headphones

  • Dual Noise Cancelling for intense music
  • EXTRA BASS for impressively deep, punchy sound
  • Listen all day, charge in minutes
  • Easier, clearer hands-free calling
  • Switch effortlessly between devices
  • Control at your fingertips
  • Your sound, just how you like it with Sony │ Headphones Connect app

