Add four solar-powered LED lights to your outdoor space for $30.50 on Amazon

JMR_Trading (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Aootek Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $30.59 shipped. Down from its $36 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in over six months. These lights deliver around 450 lumens or so each and pack 120 LEDs per fixture. The built-in solar panels mean you won’t have to wire in electricity, plugs, or change batteries. The built-in motion sensor and PIR light sensor allows the light to only turn on when it sees movement at night, helping converse its charge while still providing illumination when needed. Head below for more.

Pick up a 2-pack of solar lights for $17.50 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon if you’re on a tighter budget. While the seller doesn’t list the lumens rating, reviews seem to point to the lights being fairly bright for their size. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you’re only getting two lights instead of four like today’s lead deal, meaning to buy the same amount of fixtures would cost $35.

If you’re in need of portable lighting, consider picking up four of Vont’s LED camping lanterns while they’re on sale for $17.50. That makes them under $4.50 each and saves 37% from the normal going rate.

More on Aootek Solar LED Lights:

Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With Motion Sensor Detector and PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. 2200 mah rechargeable lithium-ion battery

High Efficient Solar Panel Our solar Panel is energy saving and with PET laminated solar panel and LED lights, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate with 1. 2W Monocrystalline silicon .

Waterproof IP65 and Heatproof outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. It’s specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

