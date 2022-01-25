Score four Vont waterproof LED camping lanterns while they’re down to $17.50 (37% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Vont LED Camping Lanterns for $17.62 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $28, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for a 4-pack in nearly a year. Perfect for both your emergency kit as well as camping setup, these LED lanterns are compact, lightweight, and even waterproof. The 30 LEDs offer 360-degrees of illumination and there’s even built-in brightness control to dial it in to be exactly what you need. You’ll find up to 90 hours of battery life here as well, meaning three AAs should easily last your entire camping trip, but it’s always easy enough to have a few spares on hand in case you need them. Head below for more.

The OLIGHT I3E EOS is my go-to recommendation for people who need a portable flashlight on a budget. I carry one on me daily and absolutely love it. The single AAA battery lasts months with semi-frequent use and you’ll find the 90-lumens brightness plenty for most situations. Plus, at just $10, it’s hard to pass up given the quality the flashlight offers.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s 15-in-1 multi-tool pocket knife comes with a sheath for just $9 right now. This saves at least 20% from its normal going rate and delivers you an important tool for any camping setup. You’ll find that it has two different saws, scissors, a knife, screwdrivers, and more here.

More on the Vont LED Camping Lanterns:

Equipped with 30 crazy bright LEDs, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.

Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it’s as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.

Constructed with aircraft grade materials: your lantern is able to survive a 10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water.

