Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife with sheath is just $9 right now (At least 20% off)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife with Nylon Sheath for $9.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $12 or more range, this is the lowest price we have tracked in over a year and at least 20% off the going rate. This multi-tool features a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, and more. Amazon’s multi-tool is made of “long-lasting” stainless steel alongside a durable black oxidation finish and aluminum handle with an included belt loop nylon pouch. It is great for “hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use.” More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more versatile multi-tool in this price range. There are a few options in Amazon’s under $9 section, but none from any reliable brands that will provide a fold-up 15 tool setup like today’s lead deal. At just $9, it might be worth having around the house or in your kit anyway.

Be sure to check out he recently-released Gerber Lockdown Pry and Drive multi-tools, then swing by our tools guide for even more. This is great place to score some new gear for your DIY projects this spring, including everything from drills and rotary tools to combo kits, and more. Just make sure you also hit up our most recent roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC as well.

More on the Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife:

15-in-1 multi-function tool includes a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and key-ring

Made of reliable long-lasting stainless steel with a durable black oxidation finish and aluminum handle

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

