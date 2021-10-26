Gerber unleashes Lockdown Pry and Drive multi-tools with modern, low-profile styling

With hundreds or perhaps even thousands of pocket knives and multi-tools to choose from these days, it can often feel like just about every style, and feature has been tried before. That’s until we see offerings like Kershaw Downforce or the new Gerber Lockdown Drive and Pry units come to market.

Unique designs and functionality make these stand out in a crowded market and certainly grab our attention. Looks are not the only differentiating factor of either Gerber Lockdown multi-tool, with Pry wielding an exchangeable #11 blade and Drive also functioning as a Philips screwdriver. Continue reading to learn more.

Gerber Lockdown Pry Multi-Tool

Armed with a total of 10 different functions, the new Gerber Lockdown Pry Multi-Tool is ready to help out in a wide variety of situations. Owners will have access to a pry bar, small flat driver, nail puller, large flat driver, bottle opener, 2.5-inch plain edge blade, chisel edge, coarse/fine file, and an exchangeable plain edge #11 blade.

While officially listed for $51 at Gerber, Amazon sweetens the pot for early adopters with a launch discount that slashes about 9% off. At the moment, the Amazon listing clocks in at $46.54 with free shipping for all shoppers. Bear in mind that shipments are currently delayed by about one week or so.

Gerber Lockdown Drive Multi-Tool

While Gerber Lockdown Drive bears a similar name as the unit above, it’s actually quite a bit different. It steps down from 10 functions to seven but manages to pack a two-sided bit driver, 2.5-inch plain edge blade, coarse/fine file, chisel edge, awl, and an exchangeable plain edge #11 blade. Instead of dark gray coloring throughout, it wields a bright silver exterior.

A matching list price is shared across both Gerber Lockdown multi-tools, with Drive also officially sold for $51. That being said, Amazon once again lowers this price a bit, shaving just over 6% off. Buyers can currently snatch it up for $47.84 but should anticipate a slight shipping delay just like Pry.

9to5Toys’ Take

While neither Gerber Lockdown Drive or Pry are the most affordable multi-tools out there, it’s hard to argue that their unique designs, functionality, and popular branding do not warrant a higher price tag. This rings especially true when considering that both are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and that Gerber is likely to still be around since it has been a part of this industry for well over 80 years running.

