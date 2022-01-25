TicWatch Pro 3 and E3 smartwatches will get Wear OS 3 support, on sale from $160

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch for $227.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $300 price tag, you’re looking at $72 in savings alongside the second-best price to date at $12 under our previous mention. As one of the more recent additions to the brand’s stable that will also be receiving Wear OS 3 support, the TicWatch 3 Pro packs a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and 72-hour battery life. Alongside displaying notifications from your smartphone, it can also track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. You can also get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Mobvoi’s Wear OS 3 lineup, the TicWatch E3 is also on sale via Amazon as well. Dropping to $159.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings and matches our previous holiday mention in December. Packing a circular 1.3-inch screen, TicWatch E3 arrives with a bevy of fitness tracking features.

While it won’t be quite as compelling of an upgrade to the Android side of things, there really is no beating these ongoing $50 Apple Watch Series 7 discounts. Delivering flagship features fit for Apple’s latest wearable, you’re looking at ECG monitoring, heart rate stats, and much more starting at $349.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

