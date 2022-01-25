Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale discounts Iron Giant, Blade Runner, LEGO, more from $1

-
AppleMediaITunes
From $1

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular titles to $10 or less. Entering in almost every genre, you’ll find everything from iconic sci-fi hits like Blade Runner 2049 and the Truman Show to favorites of the Iron Giant, Paddington 2, the LEGO Movie, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that throw the protagonist into intense situations, all at $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Prisoners of the Ghostland. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released Action and Adventure title starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, and Bill Moseley.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.
ITunes

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods 3 $140, M1 iMac from $1,250, ...
Apple journeys into the weekend with new $5 comedy movi...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour flash sale, AirPods ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 72-hour Flash Sale, Apple Wa...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $100 off, prev-gen. iPad ...
9to5Toys Daily: December 13, 2021 – Apple Watch Serie...
Load more...
Show More Comments