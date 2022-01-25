Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale discounts Iron Giant, Blade Runner, LEGO, more from $1

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular titles to $10 or less. Entering in almost every genre, you’ll find everything from iconic sci-fi hits like Blade Runner 2049 and the Truman Show to favorites of the Iron Giant, Paddington 2, the LEGO Movie, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that throw the protagonist into intense situations, all at $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Prisoners of the Ghostland. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released Action and Adventure title starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, and Bill Moseley.

