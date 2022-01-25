Get your yard ready for spring with this acacia Adirondack chair while it’s $110 (Save $50)

Orythia, Inc, (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Plant Theatre Acacia Wood Adirondack Chair for $109.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon.This Adirondack chair offers an extra-wide, paddle-style arm that can hold books, drinks, or even your phone while sitting outside. Once you’re done with the great outdoors, it even folds up to easily store in your shed or garage. Acacia hardwood offers a solid build quality and the planks come pre-stained, oiled, and are rubbed down by hand. Plus, they’re even weather-resistant so you can use them even if it’s raining outside, though it’s best not to leave them outdoors for extended periods of time. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind something that’s not quite as robust as today’s lead deal, consider picking up a folding camping chair instead. Available for $35 on Amazon, you can pick up multiple for what today’s lead deal costs. Plus, these chairs are perfect for spring campouts, trips to the beach, or football games.

Add extra illumination to your yard with a 4-pack of solar-powered LED lights. On sale today for $30.50, this is a great way to ensure your yard is well-lit this spring. Since the lights are solar-powered, you won’t have to run electrical cable or change batteries to install them, making the fixtures quite versatile.

More on Plant Theater’s Adirondack Chair:

Functional Design: Our Adirondack chairs have extra wide, paddle style arms to hold your books and drinks while you bask in comfort.

Foldable: When it’s time to put away the fire pit seating, this wood Adirondack chair conveniently folds down for easy storage in the shed or garage.

Quality: Crafted with Acacia hardwood, these folding Adirondack chairs are stained, oiled, and gently rubbed down by hand for a sturdy finish.

