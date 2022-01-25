Save up to 40% on WD and SanDisk USB-C SSDs, microSD cards, more in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of WD and SanDisk storage. Shipping is free across the board with prices starting at $31.99. Including everything from desktop storage and high-capacity solid-state drives to portable and rugged offerings with USB-C connectivity, microSD cards for your DSLR or Switch, and more, you’ll find a wide range of ways to upgrade the storage in your setup. While you can shop everything right here, we’ve outlined some of our top picks down below.

Amazon Gold Box storage sale highlights:

If you’re looking for another way to outfit your setup, SanDisk’s latest 2TB Extreme PRO SSD is certainly worth a look. We just went hands-on with the brand’s popular drive, walking away quite impressed by its best-in-class experience thanks to the 2,000MB/s transfer speeds. This is especially a must if you plan on transferring footage from flights for editing later.

WD 5TB My Passport for Mac features:

Every journey needs a passport. The My Passport for Mac drive is trusted, portable storage that perfectly complements your on-the-go lifestyle. Compatible with USB-C and USB-A, the My Passport for Mac drive comes equipped to connect with today’s latest technology. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share all the photos, videos, music and documents that fill your life. Perfectly paired with Apple’s time Machine backup software and password protection, the My Passport for Mac drive helps keep your files safe and your life Driving forward.

