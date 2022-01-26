Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac sees rare Amazon discount to $90, more

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac at $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a rare discount to one of the best prices in over a year at within $2 of our previous pre-Black Friday mention. Designed with Macs in mind, this version of Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced mouse pairs with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Update 1/26 @ 8:19 AM: Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $69.99 shipped. That’s a 30% discount from its normal going rate and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low that we found back in September.

Delivering much of the same signature MX features as noted above, we’re also tracking a discount on the Logitech Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse. Down at $89.05 via Amazon, this one is also marking a rare discount from its usual $100 price tag. Compatible with both Mac and PC, this trackball mouse sports that iconic form-factor that helps remove strain from your wrist. It packs 70-day battery life alongside cross-computer control via the wireless USB adapter or Bluetooth support.

And if your desktop could use a refresh in the looks department, there’s no better option out there right now than the colorful and unique Logitech Pop Keyboard. We just took a hands-on look at the new release last month when it launched with a retro typewriter-inspired design and dedicated emoji keycaps. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for all of the details.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac features:

Get more out of your Mac with MX Master 3 for Mac – optimized for macOS, and iPad compatible. The most advanced Master Series mouse ever is finished in Space Gray to match perfectly with your iMac, Macbook Pro, or iPad Pro. MX Master 3 for Mac is our fastest, most precise, and most comfortable tool for digital creators.

