Samsung prev-gen. Galaxy Chromebook with 4K AMOLED display now $580 (Refurb, Orig. $999)

Woot is offering the factory reconditioned previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $579.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Originally retailing for $999, and still going for as much at Best Buy, before selling out at Amazon the model has more recently gone for around $700 and our last mention was $599 in new condition back in December. Today’s deal, however, does mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a premium experience, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook packs a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen that is set to deliver stunning visuals on just about any content that you watch. Plus, it can boot in “as fast as six seconds” thanks to Chrome OS being optimized for the hardware as well as the 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM in tow here. Ships with a 90-day warranty. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

On a tighter budget? Consider choosing the HP Chromebook 14 instead. Coming in at $270 on Amazon, you’re saving $310 from the deal above and still getting a decent computer for on-the-go tasks. While it doesn’t have the same processor, RAM, storage, or AMOLED display that you’ll find above, the Celeron CPU and other specs are perfect for lightweight tasks like browsing social media or handling emails.

If Chrome OS just doesn’t cut it for your portable computing needs, be sure to swing by the other laptop discounts that we’ve found today. With two options to choose from, the ZenBook Flip 15 can double as a gaming laptop when needed thanks to its GTX 1650 GPU at $1,000. However, you don’t have to spend a grand to score a decent computer, as the VivoBook from ASUS is down to $410 right now as well, making it a budget-friendly choice if that’s what you’re after.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook:

Crystal clarity. Vivid color: Experience superior picture quality and fully expansive color, contrast and depth with the 4K AMOLED touchscreen display to take your work and play to the next level.

Split-second productivity: Boot up in as fast as 6 seconds and hit the ground running. Get ample storage with 256GB SSD and work, play and multitask seamlessly.

Stroke of genius: Take notes, sketch ideas and edit documents easily and accurately with the built-in pen that fits seamlessly into Galaxy Chromebook’s ultra-slim design.

