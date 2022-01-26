Score a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 4Ah batteries for just $79 (New low, save 50%)

Home Depot is currently offering a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 18V 4Ah Batteries for $79 shipped. Typically fetching $159, you’re looking at 50% in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $20 under our previous mention. Upgrading your RYOBI tool arsenal, these 4Ah batteries are compatible with the entire ONE+ ecosystem. Whether you’re looking to upgrade an old set of tools with some new juice or want to get in for the first time, these are hard to beat value-wise. Speaking of, this package also includes a free 18V Cordless Handheld Electrostatic Sprayer, though that’s more of a bonus than a real selling point. Home Depot customers seem to agree, with a 4.7/5 star rating from over 440 shoppers. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to use the lead battery bundle as a starting point to get in on the RYOBI ecosystem, Home Depot has you covered with some discounts on standalone tools to go alongside the 2-pack. You’ll want to go peruse all of the compatible offerings right here for a look at what tools are up for grabs, many of which are less than the savings you’ll walk away with from the lead deal.

Now that the new year has arrived, you’ll find plenty of other savings up for grabs in our tools guide to help kickstart any 2022 home improvement projects. Ranging from upgrades to your existing workshop to some add-ons any DIYer will want around the house, there’s quite a selection up for grabs right here.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 4Ah Battery features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with 18V Cordless Handheld Electrostatic Sprayer. These RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Batteries provides up to 3X more runtime compared to our 1.5 Ah standard lithium-ion battery. It is compatible with over 260 18V ONE+ tools to power you through all types of projects. It features professional grade lithium-ion cells to provide fade free, cord-like power. It performs in extreme weather temperatures and is engineered to be impact resistant.

