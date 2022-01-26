Stock up on Amazon replacement Brita water pitcher filters at just over $3.50 a pop (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of its Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters at $10.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing for the lowest possible price and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly as much as $15, this is among the best prices we have tracked at nearly 25% off on the 3-pack and is a great time to stock up. These filters are compatible with Amazon Basics pitchers as well as “all Brita” models, outside of the Stream variant. Each one lasts for up to 40 gallons of water and are a more affordable option compared to first-party Brita options. They are certified to “reduce chlorine taste and odor, copper, mercury and benzene.” More details below.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to refresh your Brita water pitcher filters, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets from a trusted third-party solution. Even the more expensive 6-pack doesn’t bring the per-filter price down below the 3-pack option above.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchen gear and household essentials. You’ll find everything from discounted snacks and protein to kitchen appliances like this deal on the NutriBullet 1200W Blender from $76. Regularly closer to $100, this one is a great option for both smoothies and cooking applications. All of the details are waiting for you right here.

More on the Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters:

COMPATIBILITY: Replacement water filters for Amazon Basics and all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Brita Stream.

TASTE: Multi stage filtration technology ensures consistently fresh, great tasting water. One filter lasts for 40 gallons or about 2 months for the average household.

WQA CERTIFIED: Gold seal certified by the Water Quality Association against NSF/ANSI 42, 53 and 372. Certified to reduce chlorine taste and odor, copper, mercury and benzene. Made from lead free materials. BPA free.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!