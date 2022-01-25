Whip your sauces and shakes in a NutriBullet 1200W Blender from $76 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 1200W Blender for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $75.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and sometimes as much as $110, this is matching the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. It has only gone for less twice in the last year. We are also tracking a similar model with built-in juicing tech at $119.99, down from the regular $140. Our lead deal offers 1200 watts of power for everything from your daily smoothie and meal preparations to nut butters and more. The stainless steel blade is joined by a 64-ounce pitcher and a tamper alongside three precision speed settings and a pulse option. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below.

If you’re looking for something in the personal-sized category, the 11-piece Magic Bullet is a great option. It is among the most popular on Amazon and carries a more digestible $37 price tag alongside a series of on-the-go cups and more.

And while we are in the kitchen, our ongoing Ninja deals are certainly worth a look. Today saw Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven with dual rack cooking drop $70 at Amazon and we are still tracking some new all-time lows on the Foodi cookware sets right here. Just be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more including these Vont waterproof LED camping lanterns at 37% off the going rate.

More on the NutriBullet 1200W Blender:

NutriBullet blender is the ultimate cooking companion, with multiple speeds blend up any recipe, both quickly and precisely.

Three precision speeds, and pulse function offer you full control at the Press of a button. 1200W of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200 watt motor base, (1) 64 oz blender pitcher with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, and (1) recipe book

