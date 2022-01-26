Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra now $508 off for today only, plus other refurb handsets from $152

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphones. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Headlining is the Galaxy Note Ultra 5G Smartphone from $791.99. Down from its original $1,300 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best discounts to date at $508 in savings.

Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra arrives as one of the most capable devices in the lineup with a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. Powered by a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, there’s 5G connectivity alongside 128GB of storage with microSD expansion support. Around back, there’s a triple camera array that rounds out the package. And while it’s looking like the S22 Ultra may be a Note successor, there’s still sometime to be said about today’s discount. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Whether you’re in search of a device to hold you over until the first real Galaxy S22 discounts arrive down the line or are hoping to grab one of Samsung’s latest foldables at a later date, today’s sale has some more affordable options to check out. Everything starts at $152 and is up for grabs with the same warranty as noted above through the end of the day.

Then once you’re squared away with a Samsung smartphone, it’s time to load up on the apps. We’re still tracking a collection of offerings in our latest roundup courtesy of Google Play, including titles like Float It, PUSH, EZ Notes Voice, and more. Check out the highlights right here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!