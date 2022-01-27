Nordstrom Rack’s Men’s Denim Under $50: Levi’s, Lucky Brand, BLANKNYC, more

The Nordstrom Rack Men’s Denim Event offers top brands under $50. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Articles of Society, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A highlight from this event is the men’s Lucky Brand 410 Athletic Slim Jeans that are marked down to $50, which is nearly 50% off the original rate. These jeans are highly flattering and have a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. The material is infused with stretch for added comfort and the medium wash can be worn with dress shirts, t-shirts, and much more. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, the Columbia Winter Event offers up to 50% off new styles with deals from $6.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!