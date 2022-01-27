Nordstrom Rack’s Men’s Denim Under $50: Levi’s, Lucky Brand, BLANKNYC, more

The Nordstrom Rack Men’s Denim Event offers top brands under $50. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Articles of Society, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A highlight from this event is the men’s Lucky Brand 410 Athletic Slim Jeans that are marked down to $50, which is nearly 50% off the original rate. These jeans are highly flattering and have a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. The material is infused with stretch for added comfort and the medium wash can be worn with dress shirts, t-shirts, and much more. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Lucky Brand 121 Heritage Straight Leg Jeans $40 (Orig. $99)
- Lucky Brand 410 Athletic Slim Jeans $50 (Orig. $99)
- Levi’s 511 Slim Jeans $45 (Orig. $70)
- Levi’s 512 Slim Taper Jeans $45 (Orig. $90)
- Oliver Logan Slim Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $100)
- Articles of Society Dylan Jeans $40 (Orig. $68)
- MAVI Marcus Slim Straight Jeans $50 (Orig. $98)
- Articles of Society Crosby Jeans $40 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
