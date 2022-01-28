Pocket knives and multi-tools up to 30% off: Gerber, Smith & Wesson, more from $11

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Prybrid X Pocket Knife Multi-Tool for $19.98 with free shipping for prime members or in orders over $25. This is 17% off the regular $24 price tag, within $2 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. This handy pocket tool has a retractable fine edge blade as well as a pry bar, wire stripper, small flat driver, large flat driver, nail puller, bottle opener, lanyard hole, and more. It also features tool-less blade replacement and a paracord that “both looks great and could be removed to help in a pinch.” Head below for more pocket knives from $11.

More pocket knife deals:

For something even more affordable, take a look at the deal we have on Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife. It is now available to order at just $9 Prime shipped, or at least 20% off the going rate, which is the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Check this offer out right here and then head over to our tools guide for additional DIY gear and more.

More on the Gerber Gear Prybrid X Pocket Knife:

The Prybrid X Multi-Tool with replaceable blade is a lightweight pocket tool that you can trust to help you everday and in a crisis

The Prybrid X features an easy to use tool-less blade replacement system, and slide-lock design for the #11 retractable blades

Tool included: Retractable Fine Edge #11 Blade, Wire Stripper, Small Flat Driver, Large Flat Driver, Nail Puller, Pry Bar, Bottle Opener, Lanyard Hole, and Paracord

